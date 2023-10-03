Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.8x Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Metals and Mining companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 98.5x and even P/S higher than 544x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Element 25 Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Element 25 has been doing very well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dwindle, which has kept the P/S suppressed. Those who are bullish on Element 25 will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Element 25's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 59% gain to the company's top line. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

Comparing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory with the industry's one-year growth forecast of 84% shows it's noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it odd that Element 25 is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What Does Element 25's P/S Mean For Investors?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Element 25 revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we assume there are some significant underlying risks to the company's ability to make money which is applying downwards pressure on the P/S ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term revenue trends continue, but investors seem to think future revenue could see a lot of volatility.

