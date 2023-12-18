Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For Eng Kah Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ENGKAH)

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Personal Products industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 2.1x, Eng Kah Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ENGKAH) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 1x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

View our latest analysis for Eng Kah Corporation Berhad

What Does Eng Kah Corporation Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

Eng Kah Corporation Berhad could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this poor revenue performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Eng Kah Corporation Berhad will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

Eng Kah Corporation Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 9.6%. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 4.4% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 3,403% as estimated by the lone analyst watching the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 10%, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this information, we find it odd that Eng Kah Corporation Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

Story continues

What Does Eng Kah Corporation Berhad's P/S Mean For Investors?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

A look at Eng Kah Corporation Berhad's revenues reveals that, despite glowing future growth forecasts, its P/S is much lower than we'd expect. There could be some major risk factors that are placing downward pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears the market could be anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

Having said that, be aware Eng Kah Corporation Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.