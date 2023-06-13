Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For KOP Limited (Catalist:5I1)

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1x KOP Limited (Catalist:5I1) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Hospitality companies in Singapore have P/S ratios greater than 1.9x and even P/S higher than 5x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

What Does KOP's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times have been quite advantageous for KOP as its revenue has been rising very briskly. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dwindle, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

KOP's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 208% gain to the company's top line. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 133% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 31% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is pretty similar based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that KOP's P/S falls short of its industry peers. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain recent growth rates.

What Does KOP's P/S Mean For Investors?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

The fact that KOP currently trades at a low P/S relative to the industry is unexpected considering its recent three-year growth is in line with the wider industry forecast. When we see industry-like revenue growth but a lower than expected P/S, we assume potential risks are what might be placing downward pressure on the share price. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

Having said that, be aware KOP is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those can't be ignored.

