Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For Rimbunan Sawit Berhad (KLSE:RSAWIT)

When close to half the companies operating in the Food industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.3x, you may consider Rimbunan Sawit Berhad (KLSE:RSAWIT) as an attractive investment with its 0.5x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Rimbunan Sawit Berhad Has Been Performing

The revenue growth achieved at Rimbunan Sawit Berhad over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. It might be that many expect the respectable revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Rimbunan Sawit Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 25% gain to the company's top line. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 137% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Weighing the recent medium-term upward revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for contraction of 3.7% shows it's a great look while it lasts.

In light of this, it's quite peculiar that Rimbunan Sawit Berhad's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can maintain its recent positive growth rate in the face of a shrinking broader industry.

What Does Rimbunan Sawit Berhad's P/S Mean For Investors?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Upon analysing the past data, we see it is unexpected that Rimbunan Sawit Berhad is currently trading at a lower P/S than the rest of the industry given that its revenue growth in the past three-year years is exceeding expectations in a challenging industry. One assumption would be that there are some underlying risks to revenue that are keeping the P/S from rising to match the its strong performance. Perhaps there is some hesitation about the company's ability to stay its recent course and swim against the current of the broader industry turmoil. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors think future revenue could see a lot of volatility.

