Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For Sabio Holdings Inc. (CVE:SBIO)

Sabio Holdings Inc.'s (CVE:SBIO) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x may look like a pretty appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Media industry in Canada have P/S ratios greater than 0.9x. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Has Sabio Holdings Performed Recently?

Sabio Holdings certainly has been doing a good job lately as its revenue growth has been positive while most other companies have been seeing their revenue go backwards. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, possibly more than the industry, which has repressed the P/S. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Sabio Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 16% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 210% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 7.9% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 0.2%, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this information, we find it odd that Sabio Holdings is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Sabio Holdings' P/S

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

A look at Sabio Holdings' revenues reveals that, despite glowing future growth forecasts, its P/S is much lower than we'd expect. The reason for this depressed P/S could potentially be found in the risks the market is pricing in. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future revenues could see a lot of volatility.

