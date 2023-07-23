Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For Theta Edge Berhad (KLSE:THETA)

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.8x Theta Edge Berhad (KLSE:THETA) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the IT companies in Malaysia have P/S ratios greater than 1.6x and even P/S higher than 4x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does Theta Edge Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at Theta Edge Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/S is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader industry in the near future. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Theta Edge Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Theta Edge Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 23%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 113% overall rise in revenue, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would definitely welcome the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory with the industry's one-year growth forecast of 10% shows it's noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it odd that Theta Edge Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Theta Edge Berhad's P/S

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Theta Edge Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. Potential investors that are sceptical over continued revenue performance may be preventing the P/S ratio from matching previous strong performance. It appears many are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Theta Edge Berhad you should be aware of.

