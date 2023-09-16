Investors Could Be Concerned With Acadian Timber's (TSE:ADN) Returns On Capital

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. Having said that, after a brief look, Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Acadian Timber, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.035 = CA$19m ÷ (CA$545m - CA$12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Acadian Timber has an ROCE of 3.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Forestry industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Acadian Timber's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Acadian Timber, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 5.0%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Acadian Timber to turn into a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Acadian Timber's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 35% in the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Acadian Timber (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

