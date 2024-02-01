Investors Could Be Concerned With Algonquin Power & Utilities' (TSE:AQN) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Algonquin Power & Utilities is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = US$477m ÷ (US$18b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an ROCE of 2.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Integrated Utilities industry average of 5.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Algonquin Power & Utilities compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Algonquin Power & Utilities doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 4.4% over the last five years. However it looks like Algonquin Power & Utilities might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Algonquin Power & Utilities' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 30% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Algonquin Power & Utilities (at least 2 which are potentially serious) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

