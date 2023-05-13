Investors Could Be Concerned With Capri Holdings' (NYSE:CPRI) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Capri Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$907m ÷ (US$7.6b - US$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Capri Holdings has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 16% generated by the Luxury industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Capri Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Capri Holdings.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Capri Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 25%, but since then they've fallen to 15%. However it looks like Capri Holdings might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Capri Holdings' ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Capri Holdings is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 41% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Capri Holdings you'll probably want to know about.

