Investors Could Be Concerned With CI&T's (NYSE:CINT) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at CI&T (NYSE:CINT) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on CI&T is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = R$330m ÷ (R$2.8b - R$622m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, CI&T has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the IT industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CI&T compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for CI&T .

What Does the ROCE Trend For CI&T Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at CI&T, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 15% from 55% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, CI&T has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 22% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On CI&T's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that CI&T is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 10% over the last year, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

