Investors Could Be Concerned With Crest Nicholson Holdings' (LON:CRST) Returns On Capital

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Crest Nicholson Holdings (LON:CRST), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Crest Nicholson Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = UK£45m ÷ (UK£1.5b - UK£439m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Therefore, Crest Nicholson Holdings has an ROCE of 4.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 9.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Crest Nicholson Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Crest Nicholson Holdings here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Crest Nicholson Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 15% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Crest Nicholson Holdings becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line On Crest Nicholson Holdings' ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 29% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Crest Nicholson Holdings that we think you should be aware of.

