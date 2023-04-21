Investors Could Be Concerned With CWG Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CWG) Returns On Capital

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. Having said that, after a brief look, CWG Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CWG) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on CWG Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = RM7.3m ÷ (RM119m - RM12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, CWG Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Commercial Services industry average of 8.1%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured CWG Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about CWG Holdings Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 10% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect CWG Holdings Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On CWG Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that CWG Holdings Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 23% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for CWG Holdings Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

