Investors Could Be Concerned With Darden Restaurants' (NYSE:DRI) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Darden Restaurants, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$11b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

Thus, Darden Restaurants has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 9.1% it's much better.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Darden Restaurants Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Darden Restaurants, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 13% from 19% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Darden Restaurants' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Darden Restaurants. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 59% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

