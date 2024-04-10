Investors Could Be Concerned With DLH Holdings' (NASDAQ:DLHC) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on DLH Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$28m ÷ (US$331m - US$58m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, DLH Holdings has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Professional Services industry average it falls behind.

In the above chart we have measured DLH Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for DLH Holdings .

What Does the ROCE Trend For DLH Holdings Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at DLH Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 21% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On DLH Holdings' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that DLH Holdings is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 118% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

DLH Holdings does have some risks, we noticed 5 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

