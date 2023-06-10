Investors Could Be Concerned With Eastern's (NASDAQ:EML) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Eastern, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = US$15m ÷ (US$256m - US$45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

So, Eastern has an ROCE of 6.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Eastern's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Eastern's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Eastern Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Eastern doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 11%, but since then they've fallen to 6.9%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Eastern in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 39% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Eastern, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

