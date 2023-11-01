Investors Could Be Concerned With Econframe Berhad's (KLSE:EFRAME) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So while Econframe Berhad (KLSE:EFRAME) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Econframe Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = RM18m ÷ (RM95m - RM8.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

Thus, Econframe Berhad has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Building industry average of 7.1%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Econframe Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Econframe Berhad's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Econframe Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 28%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Econframe Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 8.4% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Econframe Berhad's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Econframe Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 154% return over the last three years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

