Investors Could Be Concerned With Edisun Power Europe's (VTX:ESUN) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Edisun Power Europe (VTX:ESUN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Edisun Power Europe, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = CHF8.2m ÷ (CHF385m - CHF24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Edisun Power Europe has an ROCE of 2.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Renewable Energy industry average of 6.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Edisun Power Europe's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Edisun Power Europe .

So How Is Edisun Power Europe's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Edisun Power Europe's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 4.6%, but since then they've fallen to 2.3%. However it looks like Edisun Power Europe might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Edisun Power Europe's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Edisun Power Europe is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And with the stock having returned a mere 33% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

