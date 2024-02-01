Investors Could Be Concerned With Eversafe Rubber Berhad's (KLSE:ESAFE) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Eversafe Rubber Berhad (KLSE:ESAFE), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Eversafe Rubber Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = RM2.6m ÷ (RM121m - RM38m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Eversafe Rubber Berhad has an ROCE of 3.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 8.5%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Eversafe Rubber Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Eversafe Rubber Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 4.4%, but since then they've fallen to 3.1%. However it looks like Eversafe Rubber Berhad might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Eversafe Rubber Berhad's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Eversafe Rubber Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 18% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

