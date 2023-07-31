Investors Could Be Concerned With Fevertree Drinks' (LON:FEVR) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Fevertree Drinks, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = UK£31m ÷ (UK£312m - UK£57m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Fevertree Drinks has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Beverage industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fevertree Drinks compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Fevertree Drinks' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 41%, but since then they've fallen to 12%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Fevertree Drinks' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Fevertree Drinks. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 60% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

If you want to continue researching Fevertree Drinks, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

