Investors Could Be Concerned With Gattaca's (LON:GATC) Returns On Capital

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. On that note, looking into Gattaca (LON:GATC), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Gattaca is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = UK£1.2m ÷ (UK£79m - UK£47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Therefore, Gattaca has an ROCE of 3.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 16%.

In the above chart we have measured Gattaca's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Gattaca's ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE at Gattaca is showing some signs of weakness. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 16% five years ago but has since fallen to 3.8%. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 64% over that same period. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 59%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 3.8%. And with current liabilities at these levels, suppliers or short-term creditors are effectively funding a large part of the business, which can introduce some risks.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that Gattaca is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 18% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Gattaca that you might find interesting.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

