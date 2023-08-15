Investors Could Be Concerned With Hamilton Thorne's (CVE:HTL) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hamilton Thorne is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.032 = US$2.4m ÷ (US$87m - US$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Hamilton Thorne has an ROCE of 3.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hamilton Thorne compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hamilton Thorne here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Hamilton Thorne doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 11%, but since then they've fallen to 3.2%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Hamilton Thorne. In light of this, the stock has only gained 18% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

