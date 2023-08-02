Investors Could Be Concerned With Hartalega Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:HARTA) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Hartalega Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HARTA), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hartalega Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = RM136m ÷ (RM5.3b - RM354m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Hartalega Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 2.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 10%.

View our latest analysis for Hartalega Holdings Berhad

roce

In the above chart we have measured Hartalega Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hartalega Holdings Berhad here for free.

So How Is Hartalega Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Hartalega Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 24%, but since then they've fallen to 2.8%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Hartalega Holdings Berhad's ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about Hartalega Holdings Berhad because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 57% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Hartalega Holdings Berhad and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.