Investors Could Be Concerned With Hawesko Holding's (ETR:HAW) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Hawesko Holding (ETR:HAW), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Hawesko Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = €35m ÷ (€434m - €157m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Hawesko Holding has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.8% generated by the Consumer Retailing industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hawesko Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Hawesko Holding's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Hawesko Holding doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 24% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Hawesko Holding has decreased its current liabilities to 36% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Hawesko Holding is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 2.7% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

Hawesko Holding does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Hawesko Holding that you might be interested in.

