Investors Could Be Concerned With HPP Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:HPPHB) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating HPP Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HPPHB), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on HPP Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM14m ÷ (RM147m - RM13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

So, HPP Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Packaging industry.

See our latest analysis for HPP Holdings Berhad

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for HPP Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering HPP Holdings Berhad here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For HPP Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at HPP Holdings Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around four years ago the returns on capital were 24%, but since then they've fallen to 11%. However it looks like HPP Holdings Berhad might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by HPP Holdings Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has declined 38% over the last year, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, HPP Holdings Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While HPP Holdings Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here