Investors Could Be Concerned With Icon Offshore Berhad's (KLSE:ICON) Returns On Capital

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. So after glancing at the trends within Icon Offshore Berhad (KLSE:ICON), we weren't too hopeful.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Icon Offshore Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0093 = RM6.2m ÷ (RM758m - RM87m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Icon Offshore Berhad has an ROCE of 0.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Icon Offshore Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Icon Offshore Berhad's historical ROCE trend, it isn't fantastic. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 2.8% five years ago but has since fallen to 0.9%. In addition to that, Icon Offshore Berhad is now employing 22% less capital than it was five years ago. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

On a side note, Icon Offshore Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 11% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On Icon Offshore Berhad's ROCE

To see Icon Offshore Berhad reducing the capital employed in the business in tandem with diminishing returns, is concerning. This could explain why the stock has sunk a total of 97% in the last five years. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for Icon Offshore Berhad (2 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

