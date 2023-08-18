Investors Could Be Concerned With Itron's (NASDAQ:ITRI) Returns On Capital

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. On that note, looking into Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Itron is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$76m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$560m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Itron has an ROCE of 3.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Itron compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Itron.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Itron's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 6.2% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Itron becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On Itron's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Itron is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 1.6% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

