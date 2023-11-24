Investors Could Be Concerned With Jumbo Group's (Catalist:42R) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Jumbo Group (Catalist:42R), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Jumbo Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = S$11m ÷ (S$121m - S$38m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Jumbo Group has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 3.9% generated by the Hospitality industry.

In the above chart we have measured Jumbo Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Jumbo Group here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Jumbo Group doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 14% from 18% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Jumbo Group's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 31% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 14%. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Jumbo Group. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 26% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

