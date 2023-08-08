Investors Could Be Concerned With KAL Group's (JSE:KAL) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at KAL Group (JSE:KAL), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for KAL Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = R601m ÷ (R8.0b - R3.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, KAL Group has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Consumer Retailing industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating KAL Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is KAL Group's ROCE Trending?

In terms of KAL Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 18% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Another thing to note, KAL Group has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 43%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From KAL Group's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that KAL Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 6.5% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

If you want to know some of the risks facing KAL Group we've found 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While KAL Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

