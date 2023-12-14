Investors Could Be Concerned With Kobay Technology Bhd's (KLSE:KOBAY) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Kobay Technology Bhd (KLSE:KOBAY) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Kobay Technology Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = RM26m ÷ (RM572m - RM124m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Kobay Technology Bhd has an ROCE of 5.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 8.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kobay Technology Bhd compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Kobay Technology Bhd's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Kobay Technology Bhd doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 11%, but since then they've fallen to 5.9%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

The Bottom Line On Kobay Technology Bhd's ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Kobay Technology Bhd have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. The market must be rosy on the stock's future because even though the underlying trends aren't too encouraging, the stock has soared 269%. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

