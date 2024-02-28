Investors Could Be Concerned With Lynch Group Holdings' (ASX:LGL) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Lynch Group Holdings (ASX:LGL) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lynch Group Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = AU$22m ÷ (AU$365m - AU$71m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Lynch Group Holdings has an ROCE of 7.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Lynch Group Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Lynch Group Holdings .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Lynch Group Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 15% over the last three years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Lynch Group Holdings has decreased its current liabilities to 19% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Lynch Group Holdings is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 19% over the last year, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Lynch Group Holdings does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Lynch Group Holdings that you might be interested in.

