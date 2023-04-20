Investors Could Be Concerned With Market Herald's (ASX:TMH) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Market Herald (ASX:TMH), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Market Herald:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.011 = AU$688k ÷ (AU$169m - AU$105m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Market Herald has an ROCE of 1.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 8.8%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Market Herald's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Market Herald's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Market Herald Tell Us?

In terms of Market Herald's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 40%, but since then they've fallen to 1.1%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Market Herald's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 62% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. And with current liabilities at these levels, suppliers or short-term creditors are effectively funding a large part of the business, which can introduce some risks.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Market Herald. Furthermore the stock has climbed 87% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Market Herald does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

While Market Herald isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

