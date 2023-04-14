Investors Could Be Concerned With mDR's (SGX:Y3D) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think mDR (SGX:Y3D) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for mDR:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = S$3.8m ÷ (S$234m - S$78m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, mDR has an ROCE of 2.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 15%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating mDR's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at mDR, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 5.4% over the last five years. However it looks like mDR might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that mDR is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 57% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think mDR has the makings of a multi-bagger.

