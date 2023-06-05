Investors Could Be Concerned With Mr Price Group's (JSE:MRP) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Mr Price Group (JSE:MRP), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Mr Price Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = R5.2b ÷ (R24b - R4.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Therefore, Mr Price Group has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 18% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Mr Price Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Mr Price Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Mr Price Group doesn't inspire confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 49%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Mr Price Group's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Mr Price Group in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 38% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

