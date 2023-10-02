Investors Could Be Concerned With Nu-World Holdings' (JSE:NWL) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Nu-World Holdings (JSE:NWL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Nu-World Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = R56m ÷ (R1.6b - R60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Therefore, Nu-World Holdings has an ROCE of 3.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 4.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Nu-World Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Nu-World Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 25% over the last five years. However it looks like Nu-World Holdings might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, Nu-World Holdings has decreased its current liabilities to 3.7% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Nu-World Holdings' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 11% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

