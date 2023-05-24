Investors Could Be Concerned With PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad's (KLSE:PCHEM) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (KLSE:PCHEM), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = RM6.6b ÷ (RM55b - RM6.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.6% generated by the Chemicals industry.

In the above chart we have measured PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad.

So How Is PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 14% from 18% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 1.1% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

