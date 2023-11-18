Investors Could Be Concerned With Philip Morris International's (NYSE:PM) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Philip Morris International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = US$12b ÷ (US$63b - US$22b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Philip Morris International has an ROCE of 29%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 18% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Philip Morris International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Philip Morris International.

What Can We Tell From Philip Morris International's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Philip Morris International's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 50%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Philip Morris International's ROCE

In summary, Philip Morris International is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 45% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

