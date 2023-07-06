Investors Could Be Concerned With Philip Morris International's (NYSE:PM) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Looking at Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Philip Morris International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = US$12b ÷ (US$62b - US$23b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Philip Morris International has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 17% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Philip Morris International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Philip Morris International Tell Us?

In terms of Philip Morris International's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 45%, but they have dropped over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Philip Morris International's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Philip Morris International's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 55% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

