Investors Could Be Concerned With See Hup Consolidated Berhad's (KLSE:SEEHUP) Returns On Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. Having said that, after a brief look, See Hup Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:SEEHUP) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for See Hup Consolidated Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00051 = RM55k ÷ (RM140m - RM31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, See Hup Consolidated Berhad has an ROCE of 0.05%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Logistics industry average of 4.3%.

KLSE:SEEHUP Return on Capital Employed January 9th 2024

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for See Hup Consolidated Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of See Hup Consolidated Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From See Hup Consolidated Berhad's ROCE Trend?

There is reason to be cautious about See Hup Consolidated Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 0.8% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on See Hup Consolidated Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line On See Hup Consolidated Berhad's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 17% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

