Investors Could Be Concerned With shopper360's (Catalist:1F0) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think shopper360 (Catalist:1F0) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on shopper360 is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = RM5.5m ÷ (RM88m - RM25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2022).

So, shopper360 has an ROCE of 8.6%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.0% average generated by the Media industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how shopper360 has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at shopper360, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 33% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for shopper360 in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 38% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

shopper360 does come with some risks though, we found 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 4 of those don't sit too well with us...

