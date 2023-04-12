Investors Could Be Concerned With Sigma Healthcare's (ASX:SIG) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sigma Healthcare is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = AU$33m ÷ (AU$1.2b - AU$477m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Therefore, Sigma Healthcare has an ROCE of 4.7%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 5.1%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Sigma Healthcare's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sigma Healthcare here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Sigma Healthcare doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 16%, but since then they've fallen to 4.7%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, Sigma Healthcare has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 41% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money. Keep in mind 41% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

What We Can Learn From Sigma Healthcare's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Sigma Healthcare's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 11% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

