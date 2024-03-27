Investors Could Be Concerned With Southern Cable Group Berhad's (KLSE:SCGBHD) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Southern Cable Group Berhad (KLSE:SCGBHD) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Southern Cable Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM49m ÷ (RM605m - RM272m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Southern Cable Group Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electrical industry average of 11% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Southern Cable Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Southern Cable Group Berhad .

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Southern Cable Group Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 24%, but since then they've fallen to 15%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Southern Cable Group Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 45% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE. Either way, they're still at a pretty high level, so we'd like to see them fall further if possible.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Southern Cable Group Berhad. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 13% gain to shareholders who've held over the last three years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

Southern Cable Group Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

