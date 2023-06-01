Investors Could Be Concerned With Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (KLSE:TENAGA) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Tenaga Nasional Berhad (KLSE:TENAGA), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Tenaga Nasional Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = RM8.6b ÷ (RM203b - RM34b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Tenaga Nasional Berhad has an ROCE of 5.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electric Utilities industry average of 6.4%.

In the above chart we have measured Tenaga Nasional Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Tenaga Nasional Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 6.8% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Tenaga Nasional Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 12% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Tenaga Nasional Berhad (of which 1 is concerning!) that you should know about.

