Investors Could Be Concerned With Tracsis' (LON:TRCS) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Tracsis (LON:TRCS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Tracsis, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = UK£4.6m ÷ (UK£104m - UK£28m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Therefore, Tracsis has an ROCE of 6.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 9.3%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Tracsis' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Tracsis' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.1% from 13% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Tracsis. In light of this, the stock has only gained 16% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

