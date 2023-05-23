Investors Could Be Concerned With TTEC Holdings' (NASDAQ:TTEC) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for TTEC Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$190m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$435m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, TTEC Holdings has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Professional Services industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured TTEC Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is TTEC Holdings' ROCE Trending?

In terms of TTEC Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 15% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, TTEC Holdings is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 5.3% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for TTEC Holdings (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

While TTEC Holdings may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

