Investors Could Be Concerned With U.S. Physical Therapy's (NYSE:USPH) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on U.S. Physical Therapy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$68m ÷ (US$1b - US$86m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, U.S. Physical Therapy has an ROCE of 7.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 9.5%.

In the above chart we have measured U.S. Physical Therapy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering U.S. Physical Therapy here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at U.S. Physical Therapy, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.4% from 14% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From U.S. Physical Therapy's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for U.S. Physical Therapy. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 14% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

