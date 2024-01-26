Investors Could Be Concerned With Utah Medical Products' (NASDAQ:UTMD) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Utah Medical Products is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$19m ÷ (US$131m - US$4.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Utah Medical Products has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.3% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Utah Medical Products' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Utah Medical Products' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Utah Medical Products doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 20%, but since then they've fallen to 15%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Utah Medical Products is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

