Investors Could Be Concerned With Young's Brewery's (LON:YNGA) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Young's Brewery (LON:YNGA) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Young's Brewery is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = UK£44m ÷ (UK£1.1b - UK£52m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

So, Young's Brewery has an ROCE of 4.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 6.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Young's Brewery compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Young's Brewery.

So How Is Young's Brewery's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Young's Brewery doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.4% from 6.2% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Young's Brewery's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Young's Brewery is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 26% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

