Investors in Credit Bureau Asia (SGX:TCU) have unfortunately lost 7.1% over the last year

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Credit Bureau Asia Limited (SGX:TCU) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 10%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 5.7%. Because Credit Bureau Asia hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the Credit Bureau Asia share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Credit Bureau Asia's revenue is actually up 7.1% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Credit Bureau Asia the TSR over the last 1 year was -7.1%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 5.7% in the last year, Credit Bureau Asia shareholders might be miffed that they lost 7.1% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 5.7%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Credit Bureau Asia better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Credit Bureau Asia you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

