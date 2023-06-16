Investors in CTOS Digital Berhad (KLSE:CTOS) have seen returns of 15% over the past year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the CTOS Digital Berhad (KLSE:CTOS) share price is 13% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 2.6% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year CTOS Digital Berhad grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 46%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 13% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on CTOS Digital Berhad, despite the growth. Interesting.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that CTOS Digital Berhad has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

A Different Perspective

CTOS Digital Berhad shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 15% over the last twelve months, including dividends. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 1.5%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). Is CTOS Digital Berhad cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

