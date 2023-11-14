Investors in Daldrup & Söhne (ETR:4DS) have seen strong returns of 146% over the past three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the Daldrup & Söhne Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:4DS) share price is 146% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! Better yet, the share price has risen 7.0% in the last week.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Daldrup & Söhne became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Daldrup & Söhne has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 9.3% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.7% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Daldrup & Söhne better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Daldrup & Söhne .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

